Ludhiana: Weapon supply module busted with arrest of MP resident

Police busted another weapon smuggling module with the arrest of a Madhya Pradesh resident. The investigating team recovered 15 illegal weapons, five magazines, 12 bullets and 10 gm heroin from their possession. Police recovered 15 illegal weapons from the accused. (HT Photo)

Probe officials said the accused intended to supply the weapons to different gangs in the city.

The module’s existence came to the fore after Khanna police arrested Vishal Kumar, 26, of Jagat Colony..

Inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana range) Kaustubh Sharma said Kumar was arrested from the Lalheri road after police officials spotted him trying to dodge them on September 4. Upon frisking him, the team recovered 10 gm heroin from his possession.

A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at City Khanna police station.

During questioning, Vishal revealed that he had procured weapons from Veerpal Singh, 40, of Khargone from Madhya Pradesh. Following his statement, police nominated the latter to the first information report (FIR) and arrested him from Madhya Pradesh after availing an arrest warrant from the court.

Police also recovered two illegal pistols based on the information provided by the accused and added sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act to the FIR.

“Veerpal Singh is manufacturing and supplying illegal weapons. Police recovered 11 illegal pistols from his possession. His relative, Takdeer Singh of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested by Khanna police two months ago and a total of four illegal pistols and five magazines were recovered from his possession,” the IG said.

The accused, Vishal, is already facing trial in five criminal cases, while Veerpal has two cases registered against him.

The IG added said more important information is been expected from the accused during questioning.

Sadar police, meanwhile, arrested a man, who has been identified as Mohammad Yashin of Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, after recovering two illegal pistols, five magazines and 12 bullets from his possession.

The accused, who was living in Lalru village, is already facing a trial in two cases.

Khanna police on the lookout

Senior superintendent Amneet Kondal said Khanna police have arrested a total of 59 miscreants accused in 26 arms-related cases since January 1. She added that the teams have recovered 94 pistols, 232 bullets and 53 magazines from the possession of the accused.

