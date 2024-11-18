Ludhiana: Woman, aides booked for ‘assaulting’ tenant

The Haibowal police have registered a case against a woman, her relatives and their aides for allegedly assaulting her tenant and his family in the Sant Vihar area. The accused reportedly threatened them with a gun and demanded that they vacate the rented house immediately. An FIR has been registered against a woman and her associates of Sant Vihar area in Ludhiana, says police.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Ravi Ahuja, 34, who has been living in the rented accommodation owned by the accused, Lata, for the past two years. Other accused named in the FIR include Lata’s two sisters, her niece and 15 aides, who are yet to be identified.

In his statement, Ahuja alleged that a few days ago Lata suddenly demanded that his family vacate the property. Ahuja requested additional time to find alternative accommodation, but the landlady allegedly continued to harass him and his wife.

“Lata, along with her two sisters and niece, forcibly entered our room and attacked us, demanding that we leave the house immediately. Shortly after, at least 15 of her aides barged into the house, one of whom brandished a gun and threatened us. The group then fled the scene. Following this, I approached the police and filed a complaint,” Ahuja said.

Head constable Mandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 351 (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 190 (unlawful assembly leading to an offense) and 332 (house trespass to commit an offense) of BNS. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.