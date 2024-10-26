Ludhiana: Woman surrenders after ‘killing’ hubby, let off as kin claim suicide

In a bizarre turn of events, the police let off a woman who had surrendered while claiming that she had murder her husband in Phullanwal village, officials said. The deceased’s kin at their home in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The women, who said she set her husband on fire in a makeshift room in a plot, was let go as the deceased’s brothers turned up at the police station and said the man ended his life by setting himself ablaze.

After the deceased’s brothers filed an affidavit claiming that it was a case of suicide, the police let off the woman, and initiated inquest proceedings under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after recording their statements.

The 35-year-old deceased hailed from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the man’s relatives, he is survived by wife, four daughters and a son. The deceased’s relatives said they do not want to pursue the case as the five children need to be taken care of.

They said that if the children’s mother was sent to jail on murder charges, they would get custody, and added that they were ‘unwilling’ to take care of the children.

Marado police post in-charge sub-inspector Tarsem Singh said the woman approached Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police post, claiming that she had set her husband on fire while he was asleep. She said she took the extreme step as he used to thrash her and her children after consuming liquor, the sub-inspector added.

The police personnel sent her to the Lalton police post, claiming the area did not fall under their jurisdiction. The woman approached Lalton police post with the same statement. The matter was then referred to the Marado police post.

The sub-inspector said that soon after receiving information, police reached the spot and took up an investigation. The police recovered the charred body of the man from the room and asked his brother to record their statements.

The sub-inspector said that the deceased’s brothers claimed he had ended his life in an inebriated condition, and they did not want any action in the matter. Later, the woman retracted her statement and said her husband had ended his life.