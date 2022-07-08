Ludhiana zonal chiefs directed to check waste segregation virtually
With the municipal corporation (MC) facing flak over its failure to ensure waste segregation in the city, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the zonal commissioners to check waste segregation at the secondary dumping points through video conferencing/virtual meetings with the field staff.
Aggarwal issued the directions on Thursday during a meeting held with the health branch officials to improve solid waste management in the city. The zonal commissioners of all the four zones were directed to conduct virtual meetings from 10am till noon.
Depute sanitary inspectors : MC chief
The zonal commissioners have been directed to depute sanitary inspectors at the secondary dumping sites to ensure that the waste collectors dump the segregated dry and wet waste collected from houses in a similar manner.
Over 40 secondary points have been established in different parts of the city where the garbage collectors dump the waste collected from houses. From the secondary points, the waste is shifted to the main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road.
As per the officials, the sanitary inspector will be directed to disallow dumping of waste at the secondary points if the waste/garbage collector does not bring segregated waste in his cart.
One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said the officials are also on toes as the monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) is expected to visit the city in the next week to review solid waste management.
Aggarwal said the plan to inspect the segregation process through virtual meetings has been made to keep a check on the working of the field staff. Action would also be taken against the staff in the coming time, if no improvement is seen at ground level, she said, adding that the MC would also give appreciation certificates to sanitary inspectors if they perform well.
Disproportionate assets case: HC seeks jail record of OP Chautala
The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for the jail record of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with his conviction and four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Chautala's challenge to his conviction and sentencing in the matter as well as on his plea for suspension of the sentence imposed by the trial court.
Heavy rains cause rock sliding at Katraj, commuters worried
While heavy rains lashed Pune on Wednesday, a rock sliding incident near old Katraj tunnel has raised concerns among people. Residents have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation to keep a watch on digging activities. The incident occurred at 11 pm on Wednesday. A PMPML driver and conductor informed police and disaster management cell about the incident. Regular commuters are concerned as there are no protective measures undertaken by the PMC.
60-year age bar for life convicts removed; move aimed at decongesting U.P. jails
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to remove the 60-year age bar for the release of life-term prisoners, said the U.P. minister of state (independent charge) of prisons and home guards, Dharamveer Prajapati, while sharing 100 days achievements at a press conference on Thursday. The state government had removed the 60-year age bar last month. Life convicts, in any case, could not be released before completing 60 years of age, he said.
Ludhiana | Agnipath Scheme: GRP to bring 24 accused on production warrant
Government Railway Police will bring a total of 24 accused, held by the Ludhiana police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme, on production warrant on July 12. Moreover, GRP has sought the mobile phone of one of the key accused, from the Ludhiana police.
Graft: Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief sent to 4-day police custody
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for alleged irregularities during Bassi's tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, was produced in a local court on Thursday and sent to four-day police custody for further interrogation. The two-accused, Raghav Sharma and Vikas Khanna, are yet to be arrested. Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021.
