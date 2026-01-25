Ludhiana: 2 held for marrying off minor orphaned sisters in Jagraon

The Sadar Jagraon police have registered a case against four persons, including three women, for allegedly marrying off two minor orphaned sisters by concealing their age and without their consent. Two of the accused have been arrested, while raids are on to apprehend the remaining suspects, police said. The matter came to light when one of the girls was traced a few days later. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur of Ahmedgarh Chhanna, Lakha Singh of Rumi village, Resham Kaur of Ayali Kalan, and Harjinder Kaur, alias Mintu, of Rumi village. Harjinder Kaur and Resham Kaur have been arrested.

According to the police, the complaint was lodged by Gurpreet Singh of Rumi village, who alleged that his wife, in connivance with relatives and neighbours, had sold his minor nieces. Acting on the complaint, the police initiated a probe, which revealed that the girls were not sold but were instead secretly married off for money.

Police said the girls’ parents had died about 15 years ago and that they were raised by their grandparents. After the grandparents’ death about two years ago, Gurpreet Singh took responsibility for the three sisters.

On July 6, 2025, when Gurpreet Singh returned home from work, the girls were found missing. His neighbour allegedly failed to provide any satisfactory explanation.

The matter came to light when one of the girls was traced a few days later. She told the police that her aunt had forcibly married off her and her sister without their consent.

Police said the three women accused were close associates and had roped in Lakha Singh as a middleman to arrange the marriages. SHO Surjit Singh said the accused had deliberately concealed the girls’ real age and got them married for financial gain. The remaining accused are absconding and raids are on to nab them, he added.