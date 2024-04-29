 Ludhiana-based heritage promoter comes out with documentary on shrines - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana-based heritage promoter comes out with documentary on shrines

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 29, 2024 10:46 PM IST

The documentary has been illustrated through aerial views highlighting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur

To commemorate the 403rd parkash purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a documentary and booklet showcasing the historical shrines where the guru left his footprints was launched at the historic Gurdwara Vivah Asthan, Kartarpur. It was here that the marriage of ninth Sikh guru was solemnised with Mata Gujri in 1634. The pictorial documentary and booklet has been compiled by Ludhiana-based heritage promoter Harpreet Sandhu with an aim of highlighting the pious shrines that have relevance with the guru.

Gurdwara Vivah Asthan manager Jaswinder Singh Manager said that the work initiated by Sandhu will be source of inspiration for people of Punjab. (HT Photo)
Gurdwara Vivah Asthan manager Jaswinder Singh Manager said that the work initiated by Sandhu will be source of inspiration for people of Punjab. (HT Photo)

The visuals feature the life journey of Guru Tegh Bahadur, projecting the gurdwaras, such as Guru ka Mahal, Amritsar; Gurdwara Vayah Asthan, Kartarpur; Gurdwara Bhora Sahib, Baba Bakala; Gurdwara Thara Sahib, Amritsar; and Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib; among others. The documentary has been illustrated through aerial views highlighting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Ranjit Singh Kahlon acknowledged the efforts of Sandhu in compiling the documentary and booklet.

Gurdwara Vivah Asthan manager Jaswinder Singh Manager said that the work initiated by Sandhu will be source of inspiration for people of Punjab.

Sandhu said that Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib occupies a special place in our hearts.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana-based heritage promoter comes out with documentary on shrines
Story Saved
