Ludhiana: Called for lock repair, man steals ornaments, hunt on

A locksmith called to repair a cupboard lock allegedly fled with gold and silver jewellery worth several lakhs in Moti Nagar. The theft came to light only days later when the family opened the cupboard to take out some ornaments and found them missing. While pretending to fix the lock, the accused allegedly stole jewellery kept inside. (HT Photo)

Acting on the complaint of businessman Jaspreet Singh, the Moti Nagar police station registered a case against an unidentified accused and started investigation.

ASI Anil Kumar said Jaspreet Singh, a resident of HIG Focal Point, owns a garment factory. In his statement to the police, he said that on September 8, his mother was alone at home when a man who makes locks and keys passed through their street, calling out for work.

His mother called him inside to repair the cupboard lock. While pretending to fix the lock, the accused allegedly stole jewellery kept inside, without the family noticing anything unusual. After finishing the repair, he left the house.

It was only a few days later, when the family opened the locker to take out jewellery, that they discovered the ornaments had vanished. They initially searched the house thoroughly, thinking the jewellery might have been misplaced.

However, they later recalled that the only outsider who had recently accessed the cupboard was the lock repairman, raising suspicion that he might have stolen the items.

ASI Kumar said the family has been asked to provide a detailed list of the missing jewellery to ascertain the exact loss. Meanwhile, the police are questioning local locksmiths and key-makers to identify the accused.

An FIR under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the unidentified accused.