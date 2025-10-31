Ludhiana: Court orders FIR against I-T officials over raid on doctor’s premises

A local court has directed the Ludhiana police to register an FIR against income tax (I-T) officials accused of conducting an “illegal and violent” early-morning raid at the residence of city-based doctor Sumeet Sofat. Income tax officials had conducted raids at Sofat family’s premises on December 18, 2024. (HT photo)

Judicial magistrate Keshav Agnihotri held that the allegations — including criminal trespass, misuse of authority, assault, violation of privacy, forcible search of a woman by male officers, unauthorised data extraction from personal devices and an alleged miscarriage caused during the raid — prima facie disclose cognisable offences, mandating police action.

The court invoked the Supreme Court ruling in a case — Lalita Kumari vs Government of UP, observing that registration of an FIR is mandatory where cognisable offences are disclosed and the police have “no discretion” to refuse.

According to the petitioner, the raid took place around 6 am on December 18, 2024, when Dr Sofat and his pregnant wife were asleep. The family claimed around 15-20 officials, some dressed in military-style fatigues, scaled the gate, damaged doors and allegedly threatened the woman at gunpoint to open the premises. Fearing an attack linked to their disputes with a land mafia, the couple reportedly called 100 and 112, but no police help arrived.

The court noted these details, along with footage and evidence provided by the applicant.

Police objection rejected

The police informed the court that an FIR was already registered against the complainant in connection with the same incident on October 12 and contended that he was misusing the legal process through repeated complaints.

The magistrate rejected the argument, stating that investigation cannot be avoided on such grounds, and that if claims are found false, the police are free to take action and file closure or cancellation reports. “No prejudice or irreparable loss will be caused to the proposed accused merely by registration of the FIR,” the court ruled, adding that sanction for prosecution of government officials does not arise at this preliminary stage.

“Accordingly, the present application is allowed. The station house officer concerned is directed to register an FIR under appropriate provisions of law,” the court directed, ordering a full investigation.

Five members booked on Oct 12

Five members of the prominent Sofat family that owns hospitals were booked by the division number 8 police station on October 12 for allegedly obstructing the income tax search operations at their residential and business premises in Ludhiana on December 18, 2024.

The accused include Dr Jagdish Rai Sofat, Dr Rama Sofat, Dr Amit Sofat and Dr Ruchika Sofat of Sangat Road, College Road, along with Dr Sumit Sofat of Dr Heera Singh Road, Civil Lines. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Anurag Dhindsa, deputy director of income tax (investigation), after officers reported facing threats and non-cooperation during the search operation that was carried out under the orders of the principal director of income tax, Ludhiana.