Ludhiana: Court summons singer Guru Randhawa over lyrics in track ‘Sirra’

A local court in Ludhiana has summoned Punjabi pop singer Guru Randhawa on September 2 following a complaint against the alleged derogatory lyrics in his latest track ‘Sirra’. Despite the controversy, Guru Randhawa’s track Sirra has already garnered over 60 million views on YouTube. (HT Photo)

The complaint, filed by Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala, objects to the lines: “We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born.” The complainant has argued that the lyrics promote drug culture and defame the Jatt community.

The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Rajinder Singh has directed Randhawa to appear either in person or through counsel under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for examination of the complaint.

The complaint also names Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Instagram, Spotify India, Warner Music India and other streaming platforms for publishing and promoting the song. Despite the controversy, Sirra has already garnered over 60 million views on YouTube.