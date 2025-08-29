Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Court summons singer Guru Randhawa over lyrics in track ‘Sirra’

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 06:34 am IST

The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Rajinder Singh has directed Randhawa to appear either in person or through counsel under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for examination of the complaint

A local court in Ludhiana has summoned Punjabi pop singer Guru Randhawa on September 2 following a complaint against the alleged derogatory lyrics in his latest track ‘Sirra’.

Despite the controversy, Guru Randhawa’s track Sirra has already garnered over 60 million views on YouTube. (HT Photo)
Despite the controversy, Guru Randhawa’s track Sirra has already garnered over 60 million views on YouTube. (HT Photo)

The complaint, filed by Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala, objects to the lines: “We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born.” The complainant has argued that the lyrics promote drug culture and defame the Jatt community.

The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Rajinder Singh has directed Randhawa to appear either in person or through counsel under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for examination of the complaint.

The complaint also names Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Instagram, Spotify India, Warner Music India and other streaming platforms for publishing and promoting the song. Despite the controversy, Sirra has already garnered over 60 million views on YouTube.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Court summons singer Guru Randhawa over lyrics in track ‘Sirra’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On