Ludhiana: FIR sought against head teacher for mid-day meal ‘irregularities’

The Punjab State Food Commission has recommended an FIR against the former head teacher of Government Primary School, Giaspura, after an inquiry revealed large-scale fund embezzlement and irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme. The action follows a detailed investigation ordered by the education secretary in July, based on a request from the state food commission chairperson. The inquiry unearthed the details of fraud and manipulation within the school’s records. The accused has been blamed for enrolling over 2,500 ghost students to ‘misappropriate’ funds. (HT Photo)

At the centre of the scandal is former head teacher Nisha Rani, accused of falsely enrolling over 2,500 ghost students to misappropriate government funds meant for genuine beneficiaries. Officials found that nearly ₹6 lakh was withdrawn from the school welfare fund through self-signed cheques, raising concerns over misuse of public money. Rani was suspended and later transferred to Government Primary School in Mattewara, but did not assume charge. Later, she was assigned the Sekhewal primary school.

Adding to the controversy, a separate probe into the school’s foodgrain records uncovered glaring discrepancies. Official documents showed that 85 quintals of wheat and 97 quintals of rice were delivered to the school on October 23. However, school staff stated that no such supplies ever arrived, despite receipts being issued. By December, the school reportedly ran out of wheat and had only a small quantity of rice left to serve the children.

The stock audit, carried out by inquiry officer Varinder Brar under the direction of the Punjab Mid-Day Meal Society on July 2, involved statements from the former head teacher, meal workers and other school staff. The inquiry report has since been submitted to the state food commission for further action.

Former district education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur was the first to flag the issue in January after noticing inconsistencies between stock records and actual supplies. Confirming the findings, Bal Mukand Sharma, chairperson of the Punjab State Food Commission, said, “Nisha Rani has been found guilty as per the report. Approval has been sought from the competent authorities to register an FIR.”