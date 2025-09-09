Ludhiana: Former PAU scientist receives literary award from MP govt

Prolific litterateur and international scientist Faqir Chand Shukla was honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award by MP government for his anthology of short stories in Hindi ‘Dhoop-Chhanv’ in a gala function held at Bhopal. Litterateur and international scientist Faqir Chand Shukla being honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award. (HT Photo)

The award carrying a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, memento, citation and doshala was bestowed upon him jointly by Vikas Dave, director MP Sahitya Akademi, NP Namdev, chairman MP Sahitya Akademi, and Padma Shri and cricket commentator Sushil Dube.

Retired as professor of food technology from PAU, Shukla is a highly decorated person, his honours include Millennium award, Punjab Rattan award, eleven national awards, Shiromani Sahityakar award, Rashtriya Vigyanak Rattan award, Gurdev Singh Khush award and many more such honours. His name is included in Worlds who’s who.

Shukla has authored 70 books on varied subjects viz short stories, plays, satires, children literature and health. Most of his works have been translated and published into many languages- Kannada, Marathi, Bangla, Malayalam, Telugu, Nepali, Gujarati, Rajasthani, Urdu, English and many more languages.