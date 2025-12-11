Ludhiana: Man sponsors wife’s migration to UK, ends life as she blocks him

In a bizarre turn of events, a 24-year-old tailor from Ludhiana ended his life after the woman he had divorced and then helped remarry another man as part of a pact to secure her passage to England allegedly blocked him to snap ties once she reached abroad. The police have booked the woman, her parents for abetment to suicide and cheating. (HT Photo)

The deceased, hailing from Rattangarh village, jumped into the canal at Gadi Togad village to end his life on Monday, officials said. His family said he took the extreme step after his ex-wife, who moved to England in August on a study visa, stopped answering his calls and severed all communication with him.

What makes the case even more tragic is the arrangement that reportedly preceded it. According to the deceased’s family, he had agreed to divorce his wife and personally facilitated her second marriage to a man (Gurpreet) purely as a means to help her travel abroad, police said. The understanding, they claim, was that once she reached England, the woman would divorce the second man and remarry her first husband, allowing both to eventually build a life overseas.

But soon after settling in England, the woman allegedly broke the pact, the family told police. She stopped picking his calls, triggering immense emotional distress. “He had sold his land to arrange money for her migration. Everything was done on trust,” said the victim’s brother-in-law. “After reaching England, she went incommunicado. He couldn’t handle the shock.”

The police have booked the woman, her parents for abetment to suicide and cheating under Sections 108, 318 (4) and 3(5) of BNS. The woman and Gurpreet are currently said to be in England.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother alleged that the woman and her family pressured her son into agreeing to divorce and stage the second marriage. She claimed that the pact was clear, the second marriage was only a route to get the woman abroad, and once she reached England, she would reunite with her son.

Police officials, however, say the case is complex and the motive behind the divorce and marriages will be examined closely.

“Prima facie it appears the divorce and remarriage were done with mutual consent, but the family’s allegations are serious,” said ASI Ajit Pal Singh, in charge of the Mattewara police post.