Ludhiana: Raikot BLOs flag burden of Tirath Yatra duties during board practicals

The district administration in Raikot has directed booth level officers (BLOs), most of whom are government school teachers, to undertake duties for the Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana from February 2, the same day final practical examinations for board classes begin, raising concern that burdening teachers with additional responsibilities may disrupt exams and affect students’ learning. Teachers say additional responsibilities may disrupt exams and affect students’ learning. (HT Photo)

According to an official letter issued on January 30 by the office of the subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Raikot, BLOs have been asked to prepare a list of voters aged 50 years and above who are eligible to participate in the pilgrimage under the state government scheme.

Under the Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana, eligible voters from villages falling under the Raikot subdivision will be taken on a pilgrimage to Amritsar, covering visits to the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and the Wagah Border. Voters from as many as 188 polling stations in Raikot have been identified as eligible for the pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin on February 2.

In addition to preparing the list and assisting in the registration of beneficiaries, BLOs have also been instructed to accompany the buses carrying pilgrims. Teachers have raised objections to the additional responsibility, saying it has been assigned at a time when their presence in schools is most crucial due to the commencement of practical examinations for board classes.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, criticised the decision, saying that involving teachers in such duties during examination time was unfair and unjustified. He alleged that teachers were being burdened with work unrelated to academics. “Most BLOs are teachers and right now they are needed in classrooms and laboratories to support students preparing for board exams. Assigning them non-academic duties at this stage will directly affect students,” he said.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said government schools were already facing staff shortages and that teachers should be spared additional responsibilities during the examination period. He urged the administration to reconsider the order in the larger interest of students.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain acknowledged the concerns and said examinations were a priority. “Obviously, exams come first. I will ask the SDM to make alternative arrangements,” he said.