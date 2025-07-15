Ludhiana: Relative under scanner in SAD leader’s murder: Cops

The Ludhiana police, in collaboration with Jammu police, arrested one of the accused involved in the brutal murder of 65-year-old Kuldeep Singh, a former personal assistant to senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MP Jagdev Singh Talwandi. The police have revealed that the killing was allegedly orchestrated by a distant relative of the victim, who hired four men to execute the murder over a suspected property dispute. One of the four hired killers in police custody. (HT Photo)

The victim, Kuldeep Singh, was murdered on the evening of June 27 near Missing Link-2, Dhandra Road, while returning home from his farmhouse near Gill Bypass. The attackers, travelling in a Maruti Swift, rammed into his vehicle, forcing him to step out. Seizing the moment, they overpowered and bludgeoned him to death using sharp-edged weapons. The shocking assault was partially recorded by a local resident, helping police piece together the sequence of events.

During investigation, the police traced the Swift car used in the crime to a local taxi operator. The taxi owner revealed that the vehicle was requisitioned by Inderpal Singh, a resident of Doraha and a relative of the victim. Based on this, the police have named Inderpal in the FIR and suspect a longstanding property dispute as the motive for the murder.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-II) Karanveer Singh confirmed the arrest of Gurcharan Singh, who is one of the four hired assailants. “Gurcharan Singh was arrested during a joint operation with Jammu police. He admitted to being involved in the attack but claimed he did not know the main conspirator directly. He said he was in touch with another accomplice who acted as an intermediary,” Singh stated.

When questioned about Inderpal Singh’s role in the conspiracy, the ADCP said, “The main conspirator is believed to be a distant relative of the deceased. Whether that is Inderpal is still under investigation. We are actively working to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the plot.”