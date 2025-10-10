Ludhiana: Road honouring 1965 Indo-Pak war hero being reconstructed

After a wait of more than three decades, the long-neglected road in Jalla village under the Payal constituency, built in memory of martyr soldier Sheetal Singh, is finally being reconstructed. The road, which had remained in poor condition for over 35 years, connects nearly 15 villages and serves as a key route linking Payal with Khanna. AAP MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura during the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The foundation stone for the project was laid by AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, who said that memorials and landmarks built in the honour of martyrs represent the nation’s heritage and should be preserved with pride. “It is our responsibility to maintain such places and ensure that our martyrs are remembered with respect. Development in the Payal constituency will continue at a fast pace, especially in areas that have been deprived of basic facilities for years,” he said.

The road, named after soldier Sheetal Singh, who laid down his life during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, had become nearly unusable, forcing villagers to struggle with daily commutes. The reconstruction is being seen as a long-overdue relief for residents.

Village sarpanch Lachhman Singh expressed gratitude to the government, saying, “For years, this road was in a terrible state, and our pleas went unheard. The Punjab government has finally fulfilled our long-pending demand. Under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, people’s issues are being addressed sincerely.”

Prominent personalities present at the ceremony included AP Jalla, vice president of the Arhtiya Association Punjab, Boota Singh Rano, councillor Sukhpreet Singh Sohi, Amarjeet Singh Gill, Mohan Singh Panch, Kuldeep Singh Garcha, Fateh Singh, Baldev Singh Numberdar, Darshan Singh, Tejwant Singh Numberdar, and Mohanpreet Singh Bains.

Residents of the area hailed the development, calling it a “new chapter” for the region. The reconstruction of the road, they said, will not only improve connectivity and transportation but also stand as a living tribute to martyr Sheetal Singh’s supreme sacrifice for the nation.