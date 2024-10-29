Ludhiana’s aided college teachers push for 7th pay scale, hold candle march

On Monday, nearly 50 members of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU), who are teachers in aided colleges, organised a candle march from Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan to Bharat Nagar Chowk, protesting the state government’s neglect of higher education. This demonstration is the latest in a series of protests sparked by the government’s inaction on longstanding demands, including implementation of seventh pay scale from affiliated colleges. This demonstration is the latest in a series of protests sparked by the government’s inaction on longstanding demands, including implementation of seventh pay scale from affiliated colleges. (HT File)

The protests began with a two-period dharna in all Punjab colleges on September 27, followed by the submission of a memorandum to deputy commissioners across all the districts on October 4. PCCTU district president Chamakour Singh voiced frustration over the government’s silence, pointing out that repeated requests for dialogue have been ignored. Singh cited the unfulfilled promise of implementing the seventh pay scale from September 2022 and unresolved administrative backlogs at the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI Colleges) office.

District secretary Sunder Singh noted that despite meetings with higher education officials, key pay fixation files remain stalled. Punjab University area secretary Raman Sharma urged that the seventh pay scale be implemented, following the model set by the sixth pay scale in 2009.

Rohit, an executive member, emphasised the need to convert unaffiliated posts to affiliated ones to ease financial strain and reduce college vacancies. Meanwhile, executive member of the central committee of PCCTU, Varun Goel criticised the government’s reduction of grants from 95% to 75%, which has led to delayed salaries and financial instability.

The PCCTU also expressed concerns over reduced recruitment, lack of childcare leave policies, and the decision to lower the principal’s retirement age from 60 to 58 years, calling for its reversal. The PCCTU warned that if these issues remain unresolved, a state-level dharna will be held at the DPI office in Mohali on November 6.