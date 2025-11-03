Ludhiana: Sewerage pipes lying on Gill Road pose risk to commuters

As Ludhiana moves forward with the ambitious canal-based 24x7 water supply project aimed at ensuring clean and uninterrupted drinking water, residents of Gill Road find themselves navigating a dangerous obstacle course. Unmarked sewerage pipes lying along the roadside for weeks without barricades or warning signs have turned the busy thoroughfare into a hazard, particularly for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians after dark. Commuters say the lack of visibility and safety measures increases the chances of accidents on this heavily trafficked road. Sewerage pipes lying along Gill Road in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

“The pipes have been lying here for weeks. There are no warning signs and it becomes difficult to spot them at night. It is risky for those commuting daily,” said Gurdeep Singh, a local resident.

Baljinder Singh, another commuter, said, “Authorities should at least install reflectors or cover the pipes properly. It seems no one is monitoring the safety of road users.”

The work is being carried out under the World Bank-funded canal-based water project, which aims to provide clean and regular drinking water to city residents. While the project is expected to bring long-term benefits, the immediate risk to public safety has become a pressing concern.

Officials from the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell of the municipal corporation are responsible for supervising such sites and ensuring proper signage and barricading. However, residents allege that repeated complaints about unsafe conditions have largely gone unheeded.

Addressing the concerns, superintending engineer Parul Aggarwal said, “I have directed the officials to remove the pipes on the road so that people would not suffer from any problem.”