Ludhiana: Teenager sodomisesmentally challenged minor boy in Dugri

A teenager allegedly made a mentally challenged 16-year-old neighbour smoke cigarettes and sodomised him after sedating in Dugri. The victim narrated the whole incident to his parents following which they filed a complaint. The Dugri police have booked the teenager and initiated an investigation. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. The complainant stated that out of his three sons, one is mentally challenged. He added that for the past few days his mentally challenged son was under stress and was not talking to anyone. They suspected something wrong happened to him.

The complainant added that when his wife asked the boy, he narrated the whole incident. The boy stated that a 17-year-old boy who lives on their upper floor had taken him to his flat. He alleged that the boy made him smoke a cigarette and offered him some eatables laced with sedatives. When he lost his consciousness, the boy sexually assaulted him. The accused also threatened him to keep mum.

ASI Amolak Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 4 of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act has been lodged against the accused, who is also a minor.