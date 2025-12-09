Ludhiana: Wedding brawl leaves two guests injured, 9 booked

A wedding celebration at a marriage palace in Machhiwara turned into chaos late Saturday night when a violent clash erupted between relatives on the dance stage. The brawl left two people injured and triggered allegations of a long-standing family feud. Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Machhiwara police station, said that statements from both sides are being recorded. (HT Photo)

According to police, the incident occurred during the wedding of Balveer Singh. The complainant, Gurjit Singh, told authorities that he had come to attend his cousin’s wedding when a group of relatives—identified as Maninder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Malkit Singh, Didar Singh and Ajmer Singh—stormed the dance stage. Gurjit alleged that the group struck his friend, Daljit Singh, on the head with a liquor bottle before assaulting him.

He added that when his mother and sister tried to intervene, they too were beaten and the attackers allegedly snatched a gold chain from his neck. Gurjit claimed the violence was fuelled by an old family grudge, particularly involving Maninder Singh, who has a longstanding rivalry with them. An FIR under sections 115(2), 118(1), 191(3), and 190 of the BNS was registered against nine persons on Sunday.

However, the opposing side presented a conflicting version to the police.

Ajmer Singh, one of the accused, said he and his family had come for his nephew’s wedding, claiming that uninvited individuals from the rival faction instigated the brawl and deliberately played provocative songs. According to him, Gurjit Singh’s group initiated the attack. He further alleged that while returning from a hospital in Samrala later that evening, their Mahindra Thar was waylaid and damaged by members of the rival group. One of their relatives is admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Machhiwara police station, said that statements from both sides are being recorded. “Once all versions are verified, further legal action will follow,” he said.