Madhur Goyal tops Ludhiana in CA exams

Madhur Goyal, 22, secured the first rank in Ludhiana with an impressive all India rank 19 in his first attempt at the final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the results of which were announced on Sunday. Apart from chartered accountants’ final, the results were also out for intermediate and foundation examinations held in May. Madhur Goyal celebrating his feat with his family in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Madhur, a BCom graduate from Arya College, showcased consistent excellence throughout his CA journey. He scored 248 out of 400 marks in the foundation course, followed by 274 out of 400 in group 1 and 242 out of 400 in group 2 of the intermediate stage. In the final examination, he scored 462 out of 600 marks.

Madhur, who completed his Class 12 from DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, with 97% marks, shared that he relied heavily on YouTube lectures and self-study. He began preparing right after his Class 12 exams, dedicating almost 10 hours every day for nearly four months before the final exams. According to him, to refresh his mind, he occasionally spoke with friends or watched TV but completely stayed away from social media in the crucial months before the exam.

The second position in the district was secured by 22-year-old Kirtija Pandey, who achieved an all India rank 38 in her first attempt. Kirtija scored 220 out of 400 marks in the foundation, 275 out of 400 in group 1 and 273 out of 400 in group 2 of the intermediate stage. In the finals, she secured 440 out of 600 marks. A BCom graduate from Arya College and a former student of Spring Dale Public School, where she scored 96.4% in Class 12, Kirtija shared that she mainly depended on online coaching. She focused on one subject at a time, dedicating her entire day to it and completing three thorough revisions before the exams. She prepared intensively for five months, studying nearly 10 hours every day. Not having any chartered accountants in her family, she said she was determined to become one ever since she chose commerce in school. Apart from academics, Kirtija was also a zonal-level volleyball player during her school days.

The third place in the district went to 24-year-old Preet Kaur, who also passed the final exams in her first attempt. A graduate from Khalsa College for Women, Preet scored 404 out of 600 marks. She had earlier scored 291 out of 400 in the foundation exam she appeared for in 2019, and in the intermediate stage, she achieved 307 out of 400 in group 1 and 281 out of 400 in group 2. A former student of Bhai Sahib Randhir Singh Academy in BRS Nagar, she credited her schoolteachers for motivating her to pursue a career in accountancy. Sharing her preparation routine, Preet said she started waking up at 5.30 am every day since November last year and spent the entire day studying, only taking breaks for meals. She added that she did use social media but kept it strictly limited. She also emphasised the importance of solving previous years’ question papers, which helped her better understand the exam pattern and tackle tricky questions.

As per the results announced for the foundation stage, Lokesh Gupta emerged as the city topper in Ludhiana, followed closely by Tanveen Kaur (second) and Alisha (third). In the intermediate results, Shivam Singla secured the top spot in Ludhiana, with Khushi claiming the second place and Rishamdeep Kaur finishing third. A total of 141 candidates appeared for both groups of the CA intermediate exams from Ludhiana, out of which 24 cleared the exams.