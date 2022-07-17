Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Bathinda
BATHINDA: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unidentified persons at Rama town, located about 40km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
The statue was set up in the park situated near the municipal council office.
The incident came to light when people noticed the vandalised statue lying on the ground inside the park, police said. Sources said the park had faulty lights and there was no person to maintain the public park.
Rama Mandi SHO Harjot Mann said the head of the statue was found missing.
“A case was registered under Sections 379 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against unidentified persons.
President of the Rama municipal council Krishan Kumar had lodged a case and efforts are being to identify the culprits,” said the SHO.
Sikh faith’s ‘Khanda’ symbol emoji soon on your phones
Washington : Come September and iOS and Android users might be able to use a “Khanda” (symbol of the Sikh faith) emoji while texting or tweeting or posting anything on social media applications. Ahead of World Emoji Day (July 17), the emoji experts at Emojipedia have compiled and published sample images of the 31 new emoji characters slated for inclusion in version 15.0 of the Unicode standard, TechCrunch reported.
Rape case: Court extends ex-MLA Bains’ police remand by two days
Ludhiana: A local court on Saturday extended by the police remand of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days in a rape case after the police produced hBains'and his four accomplices in the court amid tight security. The court ordered to send Bains' four aides, including brother Paramjit Singh Bains, his employee Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur to 14-day judicial remand.
51 lakh households to get zero power bill: Punjab CM
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said around 51 lakh households in the state will receive zero electricity bill from September as the government has promised 600 units of free power per billing cycle starting from July 1. Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for power supply. In the state budget, a total power subsidy bill has been proposed at Rs 15,845 crore as against Rs 13,443 crore in 2021-22.
Punjab CM gives nod to state disaster mitigation fund
Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave nod to constitute the state disaster mitigation fund (SDMF) to tackle any unforeseen natural disaster effectively. The CM said the SDMF has been constituted under Section 48 1(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Mann said with the formation of this fund, projects related to mitigation measures will be launched in the state.
Reconsider your decision to support Sinha: Shivpal to Akhilesh
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in a letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday appealed to him to reconsider his decision to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 presidential election while referring to an old statement of Sinha calling SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an “ISI agent”.
