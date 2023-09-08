Maiden e-governance magazine of Ladakh UT launched

The Ladakh UT administration’s advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal, on Friday launched maiden e-governance magazine, facilitated by IT secretary Amit Sharma, said officials. In another important lead taken by the information technology department, a start-up led by its co-founder and chief product officer Shubham Karnwal delivered an informative presentation on the revolutionary networking platform, “TapOnn”, during another simultaneous event held in Civil Secretariat, Leh, under the chairpersonship of Dr Pawan Kotwal.

The e-governance magazine carried informative IT-related articles for widespread circulation amongst IT buffs of the region.

The launch of this inaugural edition of Ladakh UT e-governance magazine has been widely appreciated.

Amit Sharma said its subsequent additions shall be issued on a quarterly basis for benefitting the public of the UT and also keep them abreast with latest developments in IT sector.

This event brought together secretaries, relevant officers, and officials, underscoring the significance of this launch of first e-governance related publication of Ladakh UT.

The presentation highlighted the innovative features and advantages of TapOnn, which promises to streamline networking, provide instant and efficient connections, and offer comprehensive data management capabilities.