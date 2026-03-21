Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday claimed that the state's "improving" law and order is now visible on the ground, driven by a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and a sustained crackdown on organised crime. Major industrial investments validate Punjab's improving law and order: CM Mann

Mann said that the state is one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country.

Investment is the best parameter to judge law and order, and the fact that a major steel plant has started operations with an investment of ₹3,200 crore reflects this reality, he said.

The state is set to host the Asia Cup Hockey in October, said the chief minister, who was accompanied by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Highlighting the initiatives on the law and order front in the past four years, Mann said the Punjab government's anti-drug drive led to the arrest of more than 95,000 smugglers.

He further said ₹772 crore worth of illegal assets have been seized from 1,556 smugglers, and more than 1,100 gangs have been dismantled, while measures like the anti-drone system have checked cross-border smuggling.

Taking a dig at the Akali leadership, he alleged those who "patronised" gangsters and allowed criminal networks to flourish are now attempting to rewrite history, but cannot escape accountability.

Mann said, "The Punjab government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drugs, and no leniency has been or will be shown against violators of the law. Exemplary punishment will be ensured."

He added that from March 2022 till now, 95,881 drug smugglers and suppliers have been arrested and 71,228 FIRs have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act ."

Detailing the crackdown, the chief minister said that 6,109 major consignments of drugs have been seized, along with the arrest of 10,085 major traffickers.

"Special focus has been placed on drug hotspots, leading to the recovery of 5,625 kg of heroin, 3,461 kg of opium, 1,628 quintals of poppy husk, and 4.96 crore injections, tablets, capsules, and syrups," he said.

He further said that ₹54.47 crore cash has been recovered, and 3,440 proclaimed offenders in NDPS cases have been arrested.

On action against organised crime, Mann said, "After the formation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force , 2,858 gangsters and criminals have been arrested, 35 neutralised, and 1,105 gangs busted. A total of 2,267 weapons and 655 vehicles used in crimes have been impounded."

Since April 6, 2022, the task force has solved 38 sensational cases, including major murder cases, extortion rackets, bank robberies, gang arrests, and terror-linked conspiracies across Punjab and nearby regions up to March 2026, informed Mann.

He further said Punjab shares around 553 km of border with Pakistan, and to check the supply of drugs and weapons, the state government has installed an anti-drone system. Punjab is the first state to have this system, he added.

"We had asked the Centre for funds, but no assistance was given. The state government used its own resources, and the system is producing results. So far, 806 drones have been recovered, 1,472 drone movements detected, and 341 illegal weapons recovered via drones," Mann said.

The chief minister said, "Unlike the previous governments that carried out recruitment in the last or poll year, our government has ensured regular recruitment."

In the last four years, 12,197 recruitments have been made, including for 1,062 posts of sub-inspectors, 450 head constables, and 10,285 constables, he said.

"Recruitment for 1,746 constables is underway, and an advertisement has been issued for 3,298 constables , with applications invited from March 10," he added.

To modernise the police force, 2,904 vehicles have been purchased at ₹327.69 crore, including 2,258 four-wheelers and 646 two-wheelers, Mann said.

The Sadak Surakhya Force, launched in January 2024, is India's first dedicated force of its kind, covering more than 5,500 km of highways and reducing fatalities by 48 per cent, he said.

From February 2024 to January 2026, it has helped 47,386 victims in 43,983 accidents, provided on-the-spot aid to 19,973 people, and shifted 27,413 injured to hospitals, he added.

The state government is leaving no stone unturned to extradite gangsters operating from abroad. "Whenever inputs are received, they are flagged for issuing Red Corner Notices," he said.

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