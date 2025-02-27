Ludhiana: ‘Malfunctioning’ ticket machines a big hassle, say bus conductors

Outdated and malfunctioning electronic ticket machines have turned the simple ticketing process into a daily hassle for conductors of the “cash-strapped” Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC). Bus conductors say outdated machines make accurate data entry difficult, as the keys of many machines have become unresponsive. (HT file photo)

Conductors said these faulty machines frequently freeze, preventing them from issuing digital tickets. As a result, they are forced to rely on manual paper-based ticketing, which is particularly difficult given that each bus carries over 100 passengers daily.

The mandatory Aadhaar verification for women availing free travel has further complicated the situation. Previously, conductors had to enter only the last four digits of a passenger’s Aadhaar number. In December 2024, authorities made it mandatory to enter all 12 digits to improve transparency. This decision was taken after repeated instances of identical four-digit combinations appeared across different routes, creating obstacles in processing subsidy reimbursements. In emergencies, conductors were permitted to enter eight digits instead.

However, conductors say outdated machines make accurate data entry difficult, as the marking on keys have faded away and also keys of many machines have become unresponsive. “If we make a mistake, canceling and re-entering the number is a hassle, which slows down the entire process. That’s why many of us still enter only four digits to avoid delays,” said a conductor.

The financial strain on Punjab Roadways and PRTC has worsened since the implementation of the free travel scheme in April 2021. “Before the introduction of the scheme, the department used to generate its own revenue. But today, we are struggling to afford even basic necessities like ticket machines, spare parts, new buses and timely salaries and pensions for employees,” said Praveen Kumar, general secretary of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Union.

“The situation is worsening every day. We don’t have funds to upgrade ticket machines, let alone meet other operational expenses,” Kumar added.

A senior Punjab Roadways official, speaking anonymously, revealed that the last batch of ticket machines was purchased in 2018, three years before the free travel scheme was introduced. With declining revenue since then, procuring new machines has become increasingly difficult.

The official further disclosed that over ₹350 crore in subsidy payments are still pending with the state government. Since each ticket machine costs between ₹5,000 and ₹12,000, replacing them is not feasible at the moment.

“To address the issue, we are planning to introduce scanner-based ticket machines once the pending funds are released. The proposal to procure these new ticket machines is under process,” the official added.

When contacted, PRTC general manager Praveen Kumar dismissed concerns, stating, “There is no issue with electronic ticket machines in Ludhiana. We are managing operations efficiently.”