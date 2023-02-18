Man assaulted outside his children’s school in Chandigarh

A 40-year-old man was assaulted while he was waiting to pick up his children from school in Sector 24, police said on Friday.

The victim, Shashi Kant, of Sector 24, said he was waiting outside his children’s school on Wednesday, when Rishu, who stays in his neighbourhood, assaulted him with sticks over an old rivalry, before fleeing.

The accused was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-11 police station. Efforts are underway to arrest him.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

21-year-old caught with heroin

Chandigarh Continuing their crackdown on drug peddling, police arrested a Sector-38 resident with 5.5 gm heroin on Thursday. The accused, Raj Kumar, 21, was nabbed near the Sector-40 C/D turn. He was booked under the NDPS Act at the Sector 39 police station.

Daria resident found carrying illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police arrested Prince Soni, alias Amit, 31, of Daria village, after recovering 12 bottles of illicit country made liquor from his possession near VTC yard in Daria on Thursday. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Man arrested for gambling

Chandigarh A Manimajra resident was arrested for gambling in public place near coal depot, Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, on Thursday. Police also recovered ₹2,350 in cash from the possession of the accused, Rakesh, alias Allu, 31. A case under the Gambling Act was registered at the IT Park police station. He was later granted bail.

PGIMER’s Dr Ajay Duseja wins GAPIO award

Chandigarh Dr Ajay Duseja, head of the hepatology department, PGIMER, has won the prestigious Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO)-Dr IA Modi Award in the distinguished category. The awards were presented by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Dr Duseja received the award for achieving excellence in medicine, and for his research and contribution in the specialty of hepatology. He has more than 30 years of post-MD teaching experience with focused research in the field of hepatology.

Annual convocation at CCA

Chandigarh Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) on Friday organised its annual convocation for B Arch 2017-2022 and M Arch 2020-2022 batches. Dr Surjit Singh, head, department of paediatric medicine, PGIMER, was the chief guest and SS Bhatti, former principal, CCA, was the guest of honour. CCA principal Sangeeta Bagga Mehta delivered the welcome address. Rupan Naraini was awarded the Government Gold Medal for 2017-2022, the Le Corbusier gold medal award for best all-rounder (2017-2022), the Pierre Jeanneret medal for best thesis (2017-2022) and the Anita Sharma Memorial Award for securing the highest marks in 10th semester. Jasmine Kaur Bhogal received the government silver medal for 2017-2022. Dr Singh congratulated the young achievers and encouraged them to continue to work hard.

1,533 degrees awarded at CU convocation

Gharuan As many as 1,533 management students received degrees at the annual convocation held at Chandigarh University’s main campus in Gharuan. Vivek Bhatia, managing director, CEO and member of board of ThyssenKrupp Industries Private Limited, was the chief guest. RS Bawa, pro-chancellor of Chandigarh University, congratulated the passing-out students and wished them luck.

Athletics meet at women’s govt college in Panchkula

Panchkula Government Post Graduate College for Women, Sector 14, organised its 15th Annual Athletics Meet on Friday. The competition was inaugurated by Shri Mansa Devi Sanskrit Government College principal Rita Gupta and physical education assistant professor Sangeeta Rathi under the chairmanship of college principal Richa Sethia. Panchkula ACP Mamta Sodha was the guest of honour and Kuldeep Beniwal, deputy director, sports, was the chief guest. Results: 100m race: 1. Ashu 2. Vandana 3. Bhawna; 200m race: 1. Lakshitha 2. Vandana 3. Bhawna; 400m race 1. Ashu 2. Lakshitha 3. Nancy; Shot put: 1. Pushpa 2. Lakshita 3. Monika; Long jump: 1. Nancy 2. Ashu 3. Monika; Discus throw: 1. Anju 2. Smile 3.Jasleen. The team of Ashu, Smile, Lakshita and Ruchita won the relay race, while Monika won the best athlete award.

Diversity, equity and inclusion in focus at CGC conference

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Business School of Administration, CGC, Landran, in association with FPT University, Vietnam, organised an AICTE-sponsored two-day international conference on the theme “Global best practices for diversity, equity and inclusion aimed at sustainable development”. The event was aimed at discussing the role of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in facilitating sustainable growth for organisations while helping in social and economic upliftment of all stakeholders. Kapil Narula, former economic affairs officer (Energy), United Nations, and Sangeeta Robinson, chief sustainability officer, PVR Ltd, were keynote speakers. Guests of honour included Frederick Young, MD, GEM Pvt Ltd, England; Ha Nguyen, head of academics, FPT University, Vietnam; Khoong Tai Wai, programme leader, TARUC, Malaysia; and Nam Nguyen, FPT University, Vietnam. An abstract book comprising case studies on the theme authored by the CBSA faculty was also released. More than 100 articles from across the world and 15 states of India were also accepted for the conference post a rigorous peer-review process.

SBI launches deposit scheme

Chandigarh Vinod Jaiswal, chief general manager, State Bank of India, local head office, Chandigarh, on Friday launched Amrit Kalash deposit scheme with up to 7.10% interest rate for domestic and NRI customers. Having a 400-day tenure, the scheme is valid up to March 31, 2023. Jaiswal said senior citizens will be provided extra benefit of 0.50% in the interest rate.

International series Qatar: Karandeep placed T12

Chandigarh Chandigarh-based Karandeep Kochhar finished T12 along with nine others after Round 2 at the $2.5 million International Series Qatar at the Doha Golf Club. Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai took the lead in difficult windy conditions. Another Indian Gaganjit Bhullar was T28 after Round 2.