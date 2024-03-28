 Man booked for rape bid on his one-year-old daughter in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Man booked for rape bid on his one-year-old daughter in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 28, 2024 09:36 AM IST

According to sources, though Mohali police have booked the accused, they are still verifying the allegations as the couple had an ongoing marital dispute

Police on Tuesday arrested a Nabha resident for trying to rape his one-year-old daughter at his rented accommodation in Sohana.

The accused, who was at large after committing the crime last week, was arrested from Patiala following the complaint of his wife, said Mohali police. (HT)
The accused, who was at large after committing the crime last week, was arrested from Patiala following the complaint of his wife.

As per the woman’s complaint, she was away at a neighbour’s house, when her husband tried to rape their daughter.

Hearing her daughter’s cries, she rushed back home to find her husband sexually assaulting her. Alarmed on being caught, her husband fled the spot then.

According to sources, though police have booked the accused, they are still verifying the allegations as the couple had an ongoing marital dispute.

The accused is facing charges under Sections 376 (rape) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 18 (punishment for attempt to commit an offence) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

