Man booked for raping woman and extorting 7 lakh

Police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man from Punjab for allegedly raping a 49-year-old woman from Nagpur and extorting ₹7 lakh from her, police said on Monday. According to police, the accused came in contact with the woman through social media in 2022. (Stock photo)

According to police, the accused came in contact with the woman through social media in 2022.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“He visited the woman’s house in Nagpur and offered her a drink laced with sedatives. After the woman fell unconscious, he raped her and recorded the act on his mobile phone,” an official said quoting the FIR.

He blackmailed the woman and extorted ₹7 lakh from her by threatening to make the video viral. Police registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and other charges.No arrest has been made so far, he added.