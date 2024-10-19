Man brutally attacked with axe, sword in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

A man was brutally attacked with an axe, sword and wooden sticks by a group of men in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, on Thursday night, leaving the victim hospitalised with severe head injuries. The attackers were armed with an iron axe, a sword and wooden sticks. (HT File)

The incident occurred at 10.30 pm when two men on a Honda Activa scooter initially confronted the victim, Naresh, with verbal abuse, which escalated into a physical altercation.

According to Nisha, the victim’s niece who witnessed the attack, Naresh tried to escape, but the two men, along with their accomplices, chased him and brutally assaulted him in a nearby lane.

The attackers, identified as Deepak, Vivek, Sagar, Kancha, Akash, Ankush, Kallu, Kaka, and others, were armed with an iron axe, a sword and wooden sticks, she narrated.

Nisha stated that Deepak hit Naresh on the head with an axe, causing severe injury and leaving him covered in blood. Vivek used a sword, while the others attacked Naresh with wooden sticks, aiming to inflict fatal injuries. The attackers struck Naresh on his face, forehead and other parts of his body before fleeing the scene, issuing threats to kill him.

The victim, Naresh Kumar, sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. A case under Section 190, 191(2), 191(3), 115(2), 126(2), 118(1), 109, 351(2), 351(3) of BNS was registered at the Sector-31 police station.

Three brothers stabbed with cutter at Dhanas

Three brothers were attacked and injured with a cutter by a local resident, Dharmender, alias Billa, following a dispute over selling SIM cards near RC-1 School in EWS Colony, Dhanas, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

According to Rahul’s statement, the incident occurred around 8 pm on October 16, while he and his brothers, Vishal and Vikash, were selling mobile the SIM cards. Dharmender confronted them and demanded they stop their business at the spot and leave. When they refused, he took out a mini sword from his pocket and attacked the brothers.

Rahul reported that Dharmender first stabbed him in the stomach, neck and arm, and when Vishal intervened, the attacker stabbed him in the stomach and arm as well. Vikash also sustained injuries to his arm during the attack. After issuing death threats, Dharmender fled the scene. The three brothers were rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where the doctors discharged Vikash but referred Rahul and Vishal to PGIMER.

An FIR was registered at the Sarangpur police station.