Panchkula: Man duping youths by posing as DSP arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday for posing as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and duping several youths with false job promises. The accused used to hand over fake joining letters and had even deposited a salary of one month in the bank accounts of 11 victims to win their confidence. (Sant Arora/HT)

The accused was identified as Ravinder Kumar, a native of Panipat in Haryana. The investigations so far pointed out that Kumar was unemployed and had been duping people in the name of police recruitment.

DSP flying squad Jatinder Singh said his victims were lodged in Gujjar Bhawan, Sector 10, and the accused had handed them appointment letters.

Kumar was apprehended after the CM flying squad and CID conducted a raid at Gujjar Bhawan on Friday afternoon.

During the raid, the squad found that main accused Ravinder had called a few aspirants, both male and female, to hand them joining letters on the spot.

Officials recovered police recruitment forms of many aspirants, a fake identity card and a vehicle with red beacon from his possession.

They also recovered uniforms of female constables, sub-inspectors, home guards, as well as fake police identity cards from the scene.

As per police, Kumar used to charge ₹15 lakh for the post of sub-inspector (SI), ₹11 lakh for constable and ₹2.5 lakh for home guard.

The accused used to hand over fake joining letters and had even deposited the salary of one month in the bank accounts of 11 victims to win their confidence. He had told them that they will get their posting orders soon.

Police said the accused used to move around with a gunman in a vehicle, which he had rented for ₹60,000 per month from Dhakoli in Zirakpur and had installed a red beacon on it.

The raiding team found 11 aspirants, including three females and eight males, at Gujjar Bhawan.

The females were to be handed over joining letters as constables in the Durga Shakti division of Haryana Police.

The accused had handed over appointment letters to two for posts of SI, two for home guard, four for constables and three for Durga Shakti constables.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 478, 471, 177 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.