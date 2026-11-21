A man escaped unhurt after two persons allegedly opened fire at him near Dussehra Ground here, the police said on Friday. The police recovered a fired cartridge case from the spot and are examining CCTV footage from the area. (HT) more

The victim, identified as Rahul, a resident of Bahadurpur Chowk, told the police that he was returning after a meal when four people riding a scooter and a motorcycle allegedly began following him from the Mandi area. He alleged that when he reached near Dussehra Ground, two assailants came forward and fired at him. Rahul managed to escape by entering a nearby street. No one was injured in the incident.

Rahul said the incident appeared linked to an altercation involving his friend that took place about one-and-a-half weeks ago, in which he had intervened.

Sub-inspector Anil Kumar said the victim named two people allegedly involved in the incident, and the matter was being verified. The police recovered a fired cartridge case from the spot and are examining CCTV footage from the area.