Man held for rob robbing Sahnewal resident of 1L

The Sahnewal police arrested a man for allegedly robbing ₹1 lakh from a resident of Bhairomunna village after thrashing him on Tuesday. Officials said two of his aides are yet to be arrested. Sonu Kumar of Sahnewal has been arrested and his aides are yet to be identified. (HT File)

The FIR has been lodged after the statement of Dinesh Kumar. He alleged that the accused barged into his house and attacked him. The robbers started accusing him of harassing women and thrashed him. The accused robbed him of ₹1 lakh which he had kept for the construction of his house, the complaint added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police registered an FIR under sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested one of the accused.