Man held with illegal Turkish pistol in Hisar

Police have arrested a man and seized a Turkey-made Zigana .32 bore pistol from his possession, the second recovery of Turkish firearms in the district in about a month. The semi-automatic pistol can fire 15 to 17 rounds in a single loading and has been popular among criminals and gangster networks. (HT Photo for representation)

A team of Sadar Hisar police station, acting on a tip-off, intercepted Jasbir alias Jassu, a resident of Kharad Alipur, on the Mayyad–Kharad road near a farmhouse. The team, led by assistant sub-inspector Praveen Kumar, was on patrol in the Mayyad area when the information was received. Officers cordoned off the spot and detained the accused.

During search, an illegal pistol with ‘Zigana .32 bore’ marked in English on the barrel was recovered. Police said the estimated value of the pistol is about ₹2.5 lakh. When asked to produce a licence, the accused could not give a satisfactory reply, they said.

Police said the weapon is banned in India. The semi-automatic pistol can fire 15 to 17 rounds in a single loading and has been popular among criminals and gangster networks. With the latest seizure, three pistols, along with cartridges and magazines, have been recovered in Hisar so far.