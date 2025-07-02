Search
Man kills father over property dispute in Barnala village

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Jul 02, 2025 09:30 AM IST

The deputy superintendent of police, Mehal Kalan, Jatinderpal Singh stated that the police got to know about the incident from the wife of the deceased, Buta Singh. It was further revealed that there had been long-standing tension within the family over property disputes. The deceased’s other children reside in Canada.

A son allegedly murdered his own father over a property dispute in Nihaluwal village of Barnala on Tuesday afternoon.

Station house officer Kiranjit Kaur said that the deceased’s cousin retired on Monday, and his wife and daughter-in-law had gone to attend the retirement function on Tuesday. By the time they returned, the accused was seen fleeing his house, and the deceased was found soaked in blood. Singh’s cousin took him to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The SHO confirmed that the accused has not yet been arrested, but investigations are on. A case under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

