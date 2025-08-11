Man shoots self dead after firing at his son in Fatehabad

An 80-year-old man killed himself with his licensed revolver after firing two shots at his younger son at Kajalheri village in Fatehabad on Sunday, police said. An 80-year-old man killed himself with his licensed revolver after firing two shots at his younger son at Kajalheri village in Fatehabad on Sunday, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto / Representational image)

The deceased was working as a car dealer in Fatehabad. His younger son sustained two bullet injuries in his back and he is undergoing treatment at Agroha hospital.

The sarpanch representative of the village said that the elderly man had a dispute with his wife, who was living with her younger son.

“On Sunday, he visited his younger son’s house and asked about his mother. When the son told him that his mother went to her parental house on Raksha Bandhan, he got angry and started abusing him. He took out his licensed revolver and fired shots at his son. Following this, he killed himself with the same revolver,” he added.

Fatehabad Sadar police station house officer Kuldeep Kumar said that the injured man has been undergoing treatment at Agroha medical college and they will record his statement once he comes out of the danger zone. He said that forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot.