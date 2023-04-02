Man displays ‘Free Sikh prisoners’ T-shirt at IPL match in Mohali, detained

Mohali police on Saturday detained a man for allegedly flaunting a ‘Free Sikh Prisoners’ T-shirt at the IPL match between Punjab Kings (PK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). According to a LiveMint report, Hardeep Singh was detained along with seven others, and were released by police on the same day. The man, identified as Hardeep Singh, was released by police on Saturday. (Twitter)

Quoting Balwinder Singh, spokesperson of ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’, the report added that the district police released Hardeep by 7.30 pm Saturday without pressing any charges. Hardeep, in a video shared on Twitter by the handle - nikhilch - called the incident a ‘misconception’ and clarified that the cops, after posing a few questions, allowed him to go home.

‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’ (QIM) is a sit-in agitation started by Sikh groups to demand the release of Sikh prisoners in jail.

The incident has raised concerns over security at the Mohali stadium despite a three-tier system arranged.

Ahead of the match, ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’ staged a protest near the stadium calling for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners).

Mohali police commissioner, Harpreet Singh Sidhu, had earlier said that a probe will be initiated into the matter and a review of the security system conducted to avoid the occurrences of such incidents.

On social media, netizens debated over the right to freedom of expression and whether the police were justified in detaining the man.

Last week, the Punjab and Haryana high court expressed concern over frequent road blockades by QIM protesters and stated that obstructing roads was not a solution. QIM said the protest at YPS Chowk in Mohali will continue till the prisoners, lodged in different jails despite completion of their sentences, were freed.

The match was won by PK with pacer Arshdeep Singh bagging the top performer spot in the second innings.

