Man strangulates wife to death in Kapurthala

Hours after returning from Italy, a man strangled his 42-year-old wife to death on Tuesday morning. The police said it was their second marriage and accused Sukhdev had one son from his first marriage. (Getty image)

The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Kaur of Sandhu Chatha village of Kapurthala. The accused, Sukhdev Singh, managed to flee from the spot after killing his wife.

The police said the accused came from Italy and reached his village at 3 am before killing his wife by strangulating her and hammering her head with some hard object around 6 am.

The police said it was their second marriage and accused Sukhdev had one son from his first marriage.

“Sukhdev first visited his son’s place before going to his wife, who was alone at the time of incident. The body was sent for postmortem, while teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” said the police.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

