Amritsar man beaten up, stripped naked, 5 booked

AMRITSAR A spokesperson of the Amritsar police said the case was registered immediately after the incident and raids were on to nab the accused. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

A 37-year-old man was allegedly thrashed and stripped naked by five persons in Amritsar on May 11.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when a video of the inhuman act went viral on social media.

Police said a case under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restrain), 355 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons) and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against five persons at the B division police station on May 12. No arrest has been made so far.

Those booked have been identified as Jujhar Singh, Prince, Bobby, Rahul and Sonu.

In the purported video clip, a man is seen being brutally beaten up by five persons—two of them carrying a stick and a sharp-edges weapon. The attackers are also heard hurling abuses at the victim.

The victim runs a shop in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar of Amritsar. “I was standing in my locality when the accused came and started hurling abuses. They attacked me with a sharp-edged weapon. In the process, I received injury on my arm. The accused then torn my cloths. When I shouted for help, nearby residents came and the accused fled the spot,” the victim said in his complaint to the police.

He said his mother and wife also witnessed the entire scene. “The accused had been nursing a grudge against me,” he added.

A spokesperson of the Amritsar police said the case was registered immediately after the incident and raids were on to nab the accused.