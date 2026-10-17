Manali launches ‘Green Warrior’ initiative: Collect plastic bottles, earn free marathon entry

In an innovative effort to make the Himalayan tourist town cleaner and promote healthy lifestyles among young people, the Manali administration and the Himalayan Extreme Sports Association (HXSA) have launched the ‘Manali green warrior initiative’, under which children and local youth can earn free entry to the 5-km race of the upcoming Manali Marathon by collecting discarded plastic bottles. The meeting focused on identifying collection points, involving village youth clubs and volunteers, and establishing a transparent system for collecting, recording and recycling plastic waste. (HT Photo for representation)

Scheduled from October 30 to November 1, the fourth edition of the Manali Marathon aims to combine sports, environmental conservation, recycling and tourism promotion, with more than 500 local youth and schoolchildren expected to participate in the Green Warrior campaign.

Under the initiative, participants will have to collect a prescribed number of discarded polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, ranging from 25 to 50 depending on their age group, to qualify for free entry into the 5-km Green Warrior category. Successful participants will receive distinctive green bibs and T-shirts and will be encouraged to lead the 5-km race wave.

The campaign seeks to remove plastic waste from mountain trails, riverbeds, tourist destinations, drains and other public places before the onset of winter snowfall, while encouraging young people to adopt fitness and stay away from drug abuse.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Manali Gunjeet Singh Cheema chaired a meeting to discuss the initiative, attended by municipal council chairperson Chandra Padan, executive officials, councillors, HXSA president and marathon organiser Praveen Sood, and representatives of local social organisations.

The meeting focused on identifying collection points, involving village youth clubs and volunteers, and establishing a transparent system for collecting, recording and recycling plastic waste.