Manimajra: Goldsmith held for stealing from employer

A 35-year-old goldsmith working at a jewellery shop in Manimajra was arrested from West Bengal, days after he fled with around 400gm gold stolen from his employer. The accused, identified as Sanjeet Mandal, a native of West Bengal, following a police raid. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Sanjeet Mandal, a native of West Bengal.

As per the police, the accused had lost around ₹19.5 lakh in IPL betting and the share market, and had planned the theft to make up for the loss.

Manish Bansal, 43, the owner of Shree Ji Jewellery shop, Manimajra, who is the complainant in the case, said that he had given the accused 168gm gold to prepare ornaments. The accused had his workstation on the floor above another jewellery shop.

On September 6, when the complainant went to the accused, in the hope of getting the finished product, he discovered that the latter had fled with the gold. He had also taken away the gold that had been handed over to other goldsmiths working with him, said the complainant.

Immediately after receiving the complaint, a police team got on job to trace him. After getting leads about his possible hideouts, the team arrested him from Bankura, West Bengal, on Saturday, with the help of the local police.

SDPO, North East, Abhinandan said, “Mandal had started betting on IPL matches in 2011 and lost around ₹8.5 lakh. In 2023, he started investing in Forex and share market, wherein he further suffered losses to the tune of ₹11 lakh. To recover the lost amount, he had planned to steal the gold and sell it.”

The accused is married and has two sons. He has been booked under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manimajra police station.