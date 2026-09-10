Mann seeks CII support for crop residue management

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday called for closer collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to accelerate sustainable crop residue management, strengthen horticulture through knowledge and technology exchange, and build a skilled workforce to drive industrial growth in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with the CII delegation during a meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT)

During a meeting with a CII delegation, the chief minister emphasised sustainability, resource efficiency, climate resilience, and green technology for the benefit of farmers. He also highlighted new skill and technology initiatives, including the proposed Multi-Skill Training Institute in Ludhiana and a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles in Jalandhar.

Mann said, “It is imperative for the Punjab government and CII to join hands on this thrust area to check environmental pollution. The focus should be on sustainability, resource efficiency, climate resilience and green technology, thereby benefiting farmers on one hand and making Punjab clean, green and pollution-free on the other.”

The chief minister called upon CII to scale up these efforts in the Malwa region, particularly Sangrur and Barnala, where the Parmal variety of paddy is cultivated, apart from other parts of Punjab. “Punjab is committed to adopting sustainable and technology-driven solutions for crop residue management. There is a need for the government, industry and other stakeholders to work together to ensure that farmers get practical, affordable and effective solutions while the state moves firmly towards a cleaner and greener future,” he said.

The chief minister assured full support and cooperation to CII for facilitating the visit of the World Horticulture Centre to India during CII Agro Tech India 2026. “Punjab would be immensely benefited from such visits through the exchange of knowledge and expertise in both the agriculture and industrial sectors,” he added.

Mann also advocated further knowledge exchange and technology collaboration to strengthen Punjab’s horticulture sector and benefit the farmers of the state. He also laid emphasis on strengthening industrial and urban infrastructure across key focal points to improve ease of doing business and quality of life.