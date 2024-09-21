Mann urges Haryana voters to give AAP a chance

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday claimed that many bigwigs from rival parties will have to retire from politics now that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has hit the campaign trail, which will ensure the party’s win in the October 5 assembly polls. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann holds a roadshow in Rewari on Saturday. (Manoj Kumar)

Mann took out a roadshow in favour of party candidate from Meham, Vikas Nehra and asked people to give a chance to AAP and vote for ‘Jhadu’ (broom).

“Kejriwal has changed the direction of politics by making the sons and daughters of common families MLAs and MPs. We have joined politics to ensure betterment of the society, not to make money. It has been 78 years since we got independence but Meham still doesn’t have basic civic amenities,” he said.

The Punjab CM said the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi have brought a revolution in the education and health sector.

“The unemployment rate in Haryana is five times higher than the rate in the entire country. We have given 45,000 government jobs in Punjab in just two-and-a-half-years without bribe,” the CM said.

He said that Kejriwal has provided jobs to 10 lakh youths in the private sector.

“If our party comes to Haryana, we will show how electricity becomes free. Ninety per cent of the houses in Delhi and Punjab do not have electricity bills. Choose leaders who will support you,” added Mann.

Addressing reporters in Jhajjar, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP government has worked to keep the Indian Army on contract by bringing the Agnipath scheme.

“If our government comes to power, we will throw the Agnipath scheme in the dustbin. The BJP government has betrayed farmers, wrestlers, youths and mothers of Haryana. We will build good hospitals and schools after forming the government in Haryana,” he added.