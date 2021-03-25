Mask norms: Chandigarh Beopar Mandal asks cops not to issue fines inside shops

Even as the Chandigarh administration has directed the police to impose fines on those not wearing masks in public places, including markets, the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has urged the police not to come inside their shops to issue the challans stating that it would affect their businesses.

A delegation of the CBM met with UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal regarding this on Wednesday and also submitted a memorandum.

CBM police coordination committee chairman Kamaljit Singh Panchhi said, “A challan was issued to a Sector 11 shopkeeper who was alone in his shops and had his mask down. We ask that in such situations fines be avoided. We ensure that customers only enter the shop wearing a mask and after sanitising their hands. So, police should let shopkeepers enforce the Covid rules inside shops.”

Such challans have also been issued in other markets, including sectors 18 and 28. This has come as bad news for shopkeepers who are already beginning to report a decline in footfall across various markets ever since the Covid cases started to rise.

Subhash Narang, CBM senior vice-president and head of Sector 22-B market welfare association said that a decline in the number of customers is noticeable now and has fallen down by around 50% in the past week. In Sector 46, market body president Balwinder Singh said, “While the footfall is down by around 20-30% here, the administration’s message is getting through. We seldom find anyone not wearing a mask in the market now.”

In the cramped market of Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19, as well, the numbers have started dropping. Market body president Narinder Singh said, “Shopkeepers are following all rules to the book as we don’t want things to get worse. Another lockdown-like situation will force us to give up on our businesses.”

Meanwhile, Panchhi, who is also the president of Chandigarh Traders’ Association in Sector 17, said that the footfall has not been affected much in Sector 17 and crowds can still be seen in the market, especially in the evening.