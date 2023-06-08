Mohali mayor Sidhu appears before vigilance bureau again

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu once again appeared before the Vigilance Bureau as part of the ongoing investigations into illegal mutation of a strip of land adjoining the Airport road. The vigilance bureau is probing the alleged mutation of a strip of land, stated to be 40 feet wide and 250 feet long, in Dairi village on Airport Road. The Mohali mayor, after appearing before the VB during the previous occasion, had maintained that the land was mutated by Paras Mahajan, his business partner for a real estate project. (HT File)

Sidhu, who remained in the vigilance office from 10 am to 11 am, said he had appeared before the bureau on May 30 and was asked to appear again on June 7 with documents pertaining to the case.

“The bureau is seeking a certain set of documents. I have told them that the documents can be obtained from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). I have also applied for these documents under the RTI Act and these will be available in a month,” said Sidhu.

“There was a confusion and the land is being wrongly associated with us. I have shown them the order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, which shows the land is with the panchayat and it has nothing to do with our project. Further some other documents were sought for which I had sought time,” Sidhu had said.

He also maintained that he was not provided the copy of the “complaint” received against him.

The state investigative agency is also probing a disproportionate assets case against Sidhu. He was previously summoned on May 30 and May 10, where the bureau had questioned him for around four hours pertaining to his properties and business.

On a previous occasion, Sidhu was also given a pro forma of questions to be filled and handed over to officers. According to sources, most of the questions were related to his property and liquor business, which he runs along with his brother, Balbir Singh Sidhu, former Punjab health minister. The brothers had switched from the Congress to the BJP in May 2022.