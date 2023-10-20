MC chief inspects waste segregation sites in Ludhiana

In an initiative to ensure proper solid waste management in the city, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi inspected the working of portable compactor transfer stations and waste segregation on Thursday. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi with other officials inspecting the waste segregation and working of portable compactor sites in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The commissioner visited the portable compactor site and material recovery facility (MRF) site in block-J of Sarabha Nagar.

During the visit, he acknowledged the efforts being made to segregate dry and wet waste and issued directions to ensure 100 % waste segregation and timely lifting of garbage.

Rishi stated that the civic body has also issued work orders for installing portable compactors at 22 locations across the city and the compactors would be installed soon.

After the installation of compactors, open dumping of garbage in the city will come to an end. It will not only provide a major relief to the residents, but it will also help the authorities in ensuring segregation of waste and improving solid waste management at large.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rishi had also conducted a meeting with the officials of the health branch. Directions were issued to ensure cleanliness across the city and spread awareness among the residents regarding segregation of waste. Also directions were issued to ensure timely lifting of garbage from secondary dump points especially during festival season.

