MC okays agenda to allot 11 sites to Vita in Chandigarh

Putting an end to the long-standing dominance of Punjab’s homegrown brand Verka in Chandigarh, the General House of the municipal corporation approved the proposal for allotment of 11 sites to Vita, the brand of Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation. Verka will have 11 other sites. The matter was examined by the MC’s architect wing, which identified 22 sites that could be allotted equally between the two dairy federations. (HT File)

According to the agenda placed before the House on Tuesday, requests were received from the Haryana federation and Ropar district cooperative milk producers union (Verka) for establishing milk booths at feasible sites across the city.

The matter was examined by the MC’s architect wing, which identified 22 sites that could be allotted equally between the two dairy federations.

The MC has already approved a rent of ₹11,025 a month, plus GST, for these milk booth sites, with an annual increase of 5%, applicable from April 1, 2026, for the subsequent financial years up to March 31, 2029.

The site assessment records shown with the agenda indicate that 55 sites had been received for consideration for Vita booths, out of which 11 sites were found feasible by the engineering officials concerned. The 11 proposed Vita locations include a site inside the green belt in Sector 29-A, Sector 32, Sector 39-D and Sector 40 (two sites each), Sector 41-D, Sector 42-C and three at different locations in Sector 46-B.