Dhanas gets Chandigarh’s third ‘Rupee Store’ in two days

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2023 03:41 AM IST

The store will allow people to buy refurbished items, donated by city residents, including briefcases, suits, trousers, shirts, books and other household articles, at just ₹1 per item

To promote the concept of 3Rs — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and provide low-cost goods to the underprivileged, the municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday opened its third “Rupee Stores” in the city at EWS houses in Dhanas, a day after inaugurating two centres at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran and Small flats in Maloya.

On Friday, Chandigarh MC had inaugurated two Rupee Stores at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran and Small flats in Maloya. (HT)

The store will allow people to buy refurbished items, donated by city residents, including briefcases, suits, trousers, shirts, books and other household articles, at just 1 per item.

Mayor Anup Gupta said after cleaning, repairing and refurbishing, the old items collected at the permanent RRR centre at Sector 17 will be put up on sale in different parts of the city so that the needy may buy good quality usable items near to them by spending 1 only.

After setting up of temporary RRR centres at all 35 wards of the city, the MC has now started a permanent RRR centre at New Bridge Market, near Jagat cinema, Sector 17, where citizens can bring their reusable items to donate.

