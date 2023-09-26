Mehbooba seeks accountability in lithium reserves share for Jammu and Kashmir

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has raised concerns over the recent developments regarding the lithium reserves in the region. Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has raised concerns over the recent developments regarding the lithium reserves in the region. (PTI File Photo)

Mehbooba claimed that after the takeover of Jammu and Kashmir’s water resources and minerals by the Government of India (GOI), the focus has now shifted towards the vast lithium reserves that lie beneath the region’s surface.

The BJP, however, said that the entire process will be done by adopting transparent policy not like past “when family friends were given benefits”.

“It’s mandatory for government to generate resources and revenue for the state, whether by selling power or lithium. Everything will be done by adopting transparent means, especially when everything is online. Gone are days when benefits would be extended to family friends,” BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur said while responding to Mufti’s statement.

The PDP president said that lithium, a critical component in modern batteries, holds immense global significance in the transition towards cleaner and sustainable energy solutions. “As the world increasingly embraces electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and portable electronic devices, the demand for lithium has soared. Jammu and Kashmir is home to substantial lithium deposits that are pivotal in meeting this growing global demand. While the electricity generated by Jammu and Kashmir has historically been supplied to other regions, sometimes even free of cost, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have often found themselves in darkness due to inadequate power supply. Now, with the exploitation of these lithium reserves on the horizon, there are concerns that the benefits may not adequately reach the local population,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti expressed apprehension that the “lithium reserves in Jammu will be exploited”.

Mehbooba demands accountability from the Government of India regarding the share that Jammu and Kashmir will receive from the exploitation of its lithium reserves. “The need for transparency, fair compensation, and the active involvement of local stakeholders in the decision-making process. The issue of Jammu and Kashmir’s lithium reserves is of immense significance not only for the region but for the entire nation,” she said.

