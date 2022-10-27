Mehbooba’s tweet on Rishi Sunak draws sharp criticism

Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks over Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM vis-à-vis minorities in India triggered protests in Jammu with Shiv Sena and Dogra Front activists burning her posters here on Wednesday.

The activists of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena, led by their president Ashok Gupta, took out a protest rally in Jammu city against the “communal statement of Mehboba Mufti for dragging religion into the UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s election”.

The party workers raised slogans and burned the posters of Mehbooba Mufti.

“It’s a proud moment for Indians that an Indian-origin person has become the prime minister of the UK. Indians have the capability of becoming a PM of Britain, but I want to ask Mehbooba Mufti why should we open our borders to Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and people from Myanmar. NRC and CAA are important for the nation and its development,” Gupta told reporters.

Gupta also reminded the PDP president about presidents and prime ministers from minority communities who have headed India from time to time.

“The truth is that many presidents and prime ministers Zakir Hussain, APJ Abdul Kalam, her own father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Manmohan Singh from minority communities headed top positions in India,” he said.

He also said India was the only country that has given the country’s top post to a woman from a tribal society, prime ministership to a tea seller and presidency to Ramnath Kovind from a scheduled caste category.

He asked the PDP president to apologize and should not make such statements.

“Mehbooba is a fanatic and anti-Hindu. She should stop abusing India. It is also true that you (Mehbooba Mufti) uprooted the minorities in the Kashmir Valley and forced them to leave,” he said.