MeT predicts snowfall in Manali, Naldera, Shimla on Januray 22, 23

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh on January 22 and 23. (HT representative)

The weather office has also predicted isolated precipitation over higher reaches of the state on January 21 (Monday). IMD Shimla officials said that light snowfall is expected at many places with a few spells of moderate snowfall likely over many places of the mid and high hills of the state.

Few spells of light rain or snowfall with one or two moderate spells are likely over some tourist destinations in the state, including Naldehra, Manali and Shimla City and few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells in Kufri, Narkanda, Solang Valley and Sissu during this period.

Moreover, light rainfall is very likely over some parts of plain areas of Himachal. The weather office said that no large change in maximum temperature is expected during the next 2-3 days. Thereafter, maximum temperatures are expected to fall appreciably by 4-5 degrees during subsequent next 2 days.

Also, no large change in minimum temperature has been predicted during the next 2 days. Thereafter, minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state for subsequent next 2-3 days. A cold day conditions are very likely to prevail over some parts of the state on January 23.

Light rain or snowfall was observed at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours and no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures was observed during this period. Notably, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kukumseri at -5.9 degrees.