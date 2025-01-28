Mines explode in forest fire on LoC in Poonch, no casualty

Three landmines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Sunday evening, police said. Army initiated proactive measures to keep the fire away from its posts. (HT representational)

The fire broke out in the Behrooti forest of Mendhar sector around 4pm on Sunday. Though it started from across the LoC, it soon spread to the Indian territory. “A few landmines exploded in it,” said a police officer. There was no casualty.

The army has initiated proactive measures to keep the fire away from its posts.