Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mines explode in forest fire on LoC in Poonch, no casualty

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 28, 2025 07:10 AM IST

The fire broke out in the Behrooti forest of Mendhar sector around 4pm on Sunday resulting in the explosion of land mines

Three landmines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Sunday evening, police said.

Army initiated proactive measures to keep the fire away from its posts. (HT representational)
Army initiated proactive measures to keep the fire away from its posts. (HT representational)

The fire broke out in the Behrooti forest of Mendhar sector around 4pm on Sunday. Though it started from across the LoC, it soon spread to the Indian territory. “A few landmines exploded in it,” said a police officer. There was no casualty.

The army has initiated proactive measures to keep the fire away from its posts.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On